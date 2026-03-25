How to stop ants from ruining your pool party this Spring in Southern Arizona, according to Truly Nolen

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Spring is in the air, which means ants are coming out to party— that’s So AZ. According to the experts at Truly Nolen Pest Control, ants live deep underground during winter. When things start to warm up in Southern Arizona, ants come out to play.

Pool parties with ants are not the vibe though, and Truly Nolen can help with routine maintenance or any ant infestations to help keep you and your home pest free.

Truly Nolen knows how ants in Southern Arizona operate, they started right here in Tucson over 70 years ago. To this day, they are still family owned and operated, offering quality services and continued customer satisfaction.

Call them today to get started with routine services or to ask about issues you may already be having. It’s best to deal with pests before they become a problem! Call 800-GO-Truly or visit Truly Nolen to learn more.

