How to Easily Fix Your Arizona Tap Water with H2O Concepts

Arizona is known for sunshine, stunning landscapes, and warm weather — but if there’s one thing most Arizonans agree on, it’s that our tap water leaves much to be desired. The chlorine, contaminants, hardness, and unpleasant taste often send residents running for bottled water or relying on outdated systems that only partially solve the problem.

Independent Water Consultant Derk Chamberlin says there’s a better solution: the H2O Concepts Whole-House Water System — designed to give you great-tasting, healthy water from every faucet in your home.

Why Current Solutions Fall Short

Many households use old-fashioned water softeners or under-sink reverse osmosis units. While softeners can reduce hardness, they don’t remove contaminants — leaving behind chlorine and other harmful substances. Reverse osmosis systems filter water at a single tap, meaning the rest of your home’s water — like what you use in showers and baths — still contains those unwanted chemicals.

“You’re showering and bathing in water that’s treated with chlorine, which is a poison,” says Chamberlin. “It’s linked to asthma, birth defects, cancer, and most of our exposure comes through the skin. The H2O Concepts system removes chlorine and contaminants before they ever reach you.”

The H2O Concepts Advantage

This patented, maintenance-free system is unlike anything else on the market. It delivers:

Great-tasting water at every faucet — no more bottled water

Chlorine and contaminant removal from every bath and shower

Salt-free operation — no potassium or brine tanks required

Patented electronics that stop hard-water deposits before they form

10-year “no nonsense” warranty

Professional installation

The most tested and certified water system in the world

And best of all? This whole-house system works around the clock with no monthly maintenance, ensuring quality water for drinking, cooking, bathing, and cleaning — all from the same source.

With H2O Concepts, you can say goodbye to bottled water, ditch your old softener, and enjoy cleaner, healthier water throughout your home.

