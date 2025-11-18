Holiday Magic Arrives at Park Place Mall This Black Friday and Continues All Season Long

Park Place Mall is welcoming the holiday season with a festive Black Friday celebration and the arrival of Santa.

The Santa Arrival Event takes place Black Friday at 4:00 PM, featuring costume characters, crafts, music, and family activities. Santa will also be available for photos all season long.

Park Place is Tucson’s holiday headquarters, offering the nostalgic in-person shopping experience that online shopping can’t match. Guests can enjoy holiday décor, a giant Christmas tree, twinkling lights, and seasonal music throughout the mall.

Families can make a day of it with dining, movies, Round1 entertainment, and a full lineup of holiday events. Park Place has been a community gathering place for over 50 years.

Shoppers can also support the community by visiting the many locally owned stores throughout Park Place Mall, and they can give back this season through food bank donation boxes and the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

For event details, Santa hours, and Black Friday information, visit:

https://www.parkplacemall.com/

