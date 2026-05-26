Heat increases pest activity & Truly Nolen says thorough home inspections are key this summer in Tucson.

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

When things start to heat up in Southern Arizona, pest activity increases. Truly Nolen understands that, they've been specializing in desert pests for over 70 years!

Their highly trained technicians are ready to keep your home and office pest free this summer, and they believe, it starts with prevention.

Thorough and consistent home inspections are key to keeping bugs and other pests out of your home. They know the places to look, and make sure to check in areas most pest control companies wouldn't think to look.

Call 1-800-GO-Truly to schedule your FREE inspection and visit their website at www.trulynolen.com to learn more.