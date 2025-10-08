HealthSpring announces key changes to Medicare plans and enrollment deadlines

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by HealthSpring. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

HealthSpring is reminding It's So AZ Medicare beneficiaries and those turning 65 that important changes and deadlines are here for 2025’s Medicare enrollment.

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period runs October 15 – December 7, 2025. This is the time each year when you can:



Switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans

Change Medicare drug plans (Part D)

Adjust your coverage to better fit your healthcare needs and budget

Changes you make during this period will take effect January 1, 2026

In addition to Open Enrollment, there are other times you may be able to join, switch, or drop a plan — known as Special Enrollment Periods — available when certain life events occur, such as moving, losing other coverage, or qualifying for Extra Help.

Staying informed is essential: failing to enroll on time can lead to late enrollment penalties that may raise monthly premiums permanently.

