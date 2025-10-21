Experience Terror in the Corn, Southern Arizona's Scariest Haunted Farm

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Terror in the Corn. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

It's So AZ and SO terrifying! For more than 20 years, Terror in the Corn has been terrifying and entertaining Southern Arizona — and this year’s 40-acre haunted farm in Marana promises more chills than ever.

Step into four haunted attractions set inside a real cornfield, where local actors and elaborate sets bring nightmares to life. From eerie asylums to twisted funhouses, every corner delivers a new scream. It’s not just a haunted house — it’s a full Halloween experience, complete with a monster midway, music, food, axe throwing, escape rooms, and a massive corn maze.

Terror in the Corn is proudly local, hiring Tucson talent and keeping all proceeds in the community. The same team also runs holiday stands throughout the year — from pumpkin patches to Christmas trees and fireworks for New Year’s and the Fourth of July.

🗓 Open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus select weeknights and Halloween night.

⏰ Hours: 6 p.m. – midnight (10 p.m. on select nights)

💵 Tickets: $35 general admission | $45 fast pass | Add-ons like maze, escape room, and axe throwing available onsite

📍 Location: 13591 W Avra Valley Rd., Marana, AZ

🌐 Info & tickets: tucsonterrorinthecorn.com

If you think you can handle it — step into the corn. Just don’t expect to leave the same.

