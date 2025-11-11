Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical! comes to Tucson and you won't want to miss it

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

This article was written with help from AI technologies. Please consult with a professional for further information.

Tucson, get ready to have your heart grow three sizes!

The smash-hit Broadway holiday musical Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! is stealing its way into Centennial Hall — and you don’t want to miss it.

Packed with beloved songs like “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas”, dazzling sets inspired by Dr. Seuss’ whimsical illustrations, and a story that will warm even the frostiest hearts, it’s the perfect holiday outing for the whole family (ages 6+).

Praised by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story” and hailed as “a genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults,” this 85‑minute, no‑intermission spectacular is sure to sell out fast.

🎄 Show Dates: November 11–16, 2025

📍 Location: Centennial Hall, Tucson

🎟 Tickets: Click here to reserve your seats now!

