Don't Fall for a Scam: How Hughes Federal Credit Union is Protecting Local Southern Arizona Residents

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Hughes Federal Credit Union. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

This article was written with help from AI technologies. Please consult with a professional for further information.

Scammers are getting smarter every day, and unfortunately, thousands of Arizona residents fall victim to fraud each year. From fake delivery notices to phony billing alerts, scams are everywhere — and they’re getting harder to spot.

Hughes Federal Credit Union has been Tucson’s trusted hometown financial partner for over 73 years, and their experts are stepping up to help our community recognize the warning signs before it’s too late.

The most common scams today come in the form of phishing, where criminals impersonate companies or government agencies through emails, text messages, or even phone calls. These messages often urge you to click a link, make a payment, or share personal information — but doing so can put your identity and your finances at risk.

AI technology has made scamming even easier by removing the telltale signs we used to rely on — like misspellings and awkward grammar. Now, sophisticated chatbots can target thousands of victims at once, making awareness and caution more important than ever.

Hughes’ experts say the best way to stay safe is simple: resist the urgency. If a message feels rushed or alarming, take a pause before responding. Never share your one-time passcode, and never click on links from unknown senders.

With more than seven decades of experience serving Southern Arizona, Hughes Federal Credit Union continues to protect members with cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and a team dedicated to spotting fraud before it reaches your account.

To learn more about how Hughes can help you protect your money — and your peace of mind — visit HughesFCU.org or call (520) 794-8341.

