Dementia risk reduction starts earlier than you think according to Pima County Health Department

It's So AZ to take action when it comes to your health. Pima County Health Department wants Southern Arizonans to know there are simple things you can be doing to reduce your risk of Dementia, and prevention starts earlier than you think.

In partnership with Arizona Alzheimer’s Association and JTED @ The Bridges, Dementia risk reduction should be focus for adults between the ages of 35-50 years old. Even small changes can make a large difference, as Dementia is not considered just a normal part of aging.

Some recommendations include:

-Forming healthy eating habits by adding more fruits and vegetables to each meal and replacing on sugary drink per day with water.

-Being active by walking more and adding movement to your daily routine

-Quitting tobacco by limiting your access and identifying triggers (this includes vaping)

At JTED @ The Bridges, Dementia risk reduction education starts in the classroom with their students. By embedding these ideals into health programs, students can communicate helpful tips to their families, friends, and future patients!

To learn more about how you can reduce your risk of Dementia and access resources, please visit www.pima.gov or call (520) 724-7770.

