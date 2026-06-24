Certified Bug Experts in Tucson are Ready to Assist with Your Pest Control Needs All Year Long at Truly Nolen

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

When you hire Truly Nolen Pest Control, you’re hiring expert, quality care— all the way down to the certified entomologists! That’s right, unlike some other pest control companies, Truly Nolen prides themselves on top level training and real time entomologist assistance for their technicians.

Learning the movements and behaviors of these desert critters, allows for pest control to be preventative as opposed to reactive. The goal at Truly Nolen is to keep pests from ever entering the your home or office, so they never become a problem.

Since Truly Nolen opened in Tucson, Arizona in 1955, they’ve helped so many Southern Arizona residents keep their homes and offices pest free. With so much history in this region, it’s safe to say they have it down to a science!

Learn more about what makes Truly Nolen a TRULY different experience at www.trulynolen.com or call 800-GO-TRULY.

