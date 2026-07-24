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Busting Popular Myths (and Bugs) with One of the Top Entomologists at Truly Nolen Pest Control in Tucson

Southern Arizona is always bugging out, but are these popular myths about Arizona pests, true or false? Truly Nolen Pest Control helps us figure it out!
Truly Nolen Entomologist's know their stuff, so we put them to the test with these So AZ Bug Myths
Busting Desert Bug Myths with an Expert
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Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Truly Nolen Pest Control. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Southern Arizona is always bugging out, but do you know the difference between facts and fiction when it comes to these desert pests? Truly Nolen Pest Control has been the leading expert in Tucson since 1955, and is here to set the record straight about Arizona critters.

See if you know these popular myths, and if they are true or not with one of the Truly Nolen's certified entomologists. This latest segment is definitely creept and crawly!

They are the pros and can help you with your pest issues. Call them today at 1-800-GO TRULY or visit www.trulynolen.com to schedule a free and thorough inspection of your home. They TRULY know their stuff!

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It's So AZ

It's So AZ