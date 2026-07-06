Arizona Wildlife Needs Our Help to Access Water & Stay Hydrated, Especially During the Summer Months Ahead

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Arizona Game and Fish. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

With Arizona's long standing drought, it's more important than ever our wildlife can access water.

Starting in the 1940s, purposeful water catchments were placed throughout the state to ensure large groups of animals didn't parish during times of drought. These catchments continue to be monitored today by Arizona Game and Fish, who have over 3,000 water catchments to maintain.

Many catchments are self sustaining in times of regular to average rainfall, but in recent years, lack of rain has caused Game and Fish to haul water to remote areas throughout the state, and they need our help to do so.

Please consider donating to Arizona Game and Fish so they can further conserve and protect our cherished wildlife by visiting SendWater.org to learn more.