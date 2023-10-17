Israel prepares for Biden's wartime visit ahead of ground invasion

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Tel Aviv on Wednesday as Israeli troops prepare to enter the Gaza Strip on the ground.

While it appeared days ago that a ground invasion was imminent, it is now expected to come after President Biden's visit to Israel.

Israel says it is going to show the president how it plans to try to carry out the ground incursion without causing significant civilian casualties. President Biden is also expected to advance discussions to try to secure the release of hostages abducted by Hamas.

The Israeli military said it has fired missiles into Gaza. Gazan officials say 2,800 have died and over 10,000 have been wounded from those air missiles.

President Biden's visit comes after 1,400 people in Israel were killed by Hamas militants, including 30 Americans.

"The president will reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "President Biden will again make clear, as he’s done unequivocally since Hamas’s slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks."

SEE MORE: Humanitarian aid stuck at Gaza border as hospitals face collapse

President Biden will enter Israel amid a dicey security situation. In recent days, Blinken had to shelter in place, like many people in Israel, as air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

The U.S. has promised to back the Israel Defense Forces. The U.S. has two carrier strike groups, the USS Gerald Ford and the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, en route. There are also 2,000 U.S. troops stationed in Europe on standby to assist in non-combat roles.

The U.S. considers Israel its strongest Middle East ally, but has expressed concerns that a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip could cause humanitarian issues.

"To that end, today, and at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza — and them alone — including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way. It is critical that aid begin flowing into Gaza as soon as possible," Blinken said.

In an interview with Scripps News' Serena Marshall, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby echoed these issues.

"It's a critical time and quite frankly, it's a dangerous time in Israel," Kirby said. "And it's exactly the right time in the present to go over there to get a firsthand view from Israeli officials about how the progress on the ground is going, what their plans and intentions are, as well as to talk with regional partners about the hostage situation (and) see if we can get those hostages released. And of course, without question, prime on the agenda will be humanitarian assistance situation in Gaza, making sure that we can get humanitarian flow in and get people out."

Following his Israel visit, President Biden will travel to Jordan.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com