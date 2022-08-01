New video evidence released from Buhrke's Pet Resort following closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New videos and photos from the investigation into the Marana pet resort that was shut down following a dog death have been released.

KGUN 9 took a look at the leading complaints that led to the death of a beloved animal and what the owners could face with charges of neglect.

The owner Steve Buhrke, along with those who work at Buhrke's Pet Resort in Marana are facing criminal charges. Newly released evidence shows police were called out to the resort several times prior to the death.

Since the death of Ella, a German Shepherd-lab mix who was left at the shelter over the 4th of July weekend, Marana Animal Control has criminally cited Jonathan Standley and Michaela Standley, who work at the shelter, with neglect.

In statements to animal services, Johnathan Stadley says in part:

"Checked on Ella and Mavis upon waking at 6:00 a.m. on 7/5. Both animals were well with tails wagging when I filled water dishes for the start of the day. Bowls were refilled every hour to an hour and a half during which we would take care of several customers picking up and dropping off throughout the day. Ella was discovered around 4:30 p.m."

Michaela Stadley says in part:

"Got a phone call about 2-3 hours after from my brother saying the dog has passed. I ran over to see for myself and was beyond confused and hurt to find a perfectly good dog was gone."

A necropsy report since released shows Ella died of heat exhaustion.

Photos taken by Marana Animal Control show dogs in cages at the resort, some with rashes or feces on them.

If charged those cited could face up to a $2,500 fine and up to six months in jail.