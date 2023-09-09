Hurricane Lee remains a Category 3 as it churns across Atlantic Ocean

All eyes are on the western Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Lee continues churning as a powerful storm.

As of the latest advisory, Lee is still a formidable Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds. The storm is expected to move well north of Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Air Force pilots flying into the eye of the hurricane captured interior views of the powerful, electric storm. As of Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center said it was still too early to determine what impacts Hurricane Lee would have on the U.S. But the NHC said much of the East Coast should still expect dangerous surf and rip currents beginning Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Lee has been downgraded since Thursday night, when it was a Category 5 storm.

The NHC urges people to keep watching for the latest official forecasts and information from their local weather offices.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com