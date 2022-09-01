Heidi Alagha serves up a certain famous frozen fruit drink at a Tucson institution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's is a Tucson staple, making it an obvious place for Heidi Alagha to try out for a job in this installment of Hiring Heidi.

Upon arrival, Heidi was given a team t-shirt and hat along, with an official name tag. She was immediately trained on the headset that controlled the drive-thru.

Heidi is dressed for success at Eegee's, but did she get the job?

After a quick tutorial, she got to work. Starting with the standard, "thank you for choosing Eegee's," things seemed to be off to a smooth start.

Heidi wouldn't be a real Eegee's employee without serving up an actual Eegee frozen drink. She learned how to use the tool for scooping and got familiar with all the flavors, including August's flavor of the month.

Next, she made her way to the kitchen where she learned how to make their famous ranch fries. Eegee's makes sure the fries are cooked after the order comes in, ensuring their freshness for their customers.

Heidi also tried her hand at the original grinder. It wasn't making the actual sandwich that got her hands tied up, but wrapping the final product. She had a little help from another team member on staff.

Overall, Heidi showed her ability to pick up quickly on the drive-thru technology, but could use some work in the kitchen.

Find out if she was hired or fired from Eegee's Thursday at KGUN 9 news at 6 pm.

If you're interested in getting hired at Eegee's, they have 30+ jobs available in the Tucson area.

To apply, head to their jobs page.