Graphic Impact agrees to try Heidi out in the world of print and graphic design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In this week's edition of Hiring Heidi, I went to locally-owned and operated Graphic Impact to try my hand at being a print and fabrication production assistant.

I started my shift helping cut the edges of the all-access passes for the University of Arizona football games. Graphic Impact does plenty of work with the UA. Over 2,000 passes are printed here and prepared for distributeion to staff and fans.

After completing a few of those, my new boss asked me to peel the parking garage passes used in Downtown Tucson. It sounds like a simple task, but I actually did struggle a little with this one.

Graphic Impact even designed custom 'Hiring Heidi' t-shirts and put me to work printing them on the shirts. They had two sides and learning the machinery took a couple of attempts. But I did get to walk away with my own t-shirts.

Will I get the job? Find out tonight at 6 pm.