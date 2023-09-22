Here's how you can get a free weekly credit report

Equifax, TransUnion and Experian have committed to offering free weekly credit reports indefinitely.

This service was first rolled out at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to help consumers monitor their credit history. It's been made permanent in the hopes that people will more regularly review their credit history and potentially identify fraud.

"We recognize the important role that credit reports play in people's financial lives and encourage consumers to regularly check their credit history — an important way of understanding their current credit position and preparing for important future financial milestones," the CEOs of the three major credit bureaus said in a joint statement.

To access the free credit reports, consumers can go to annualcreditreport.com. The report will include bill payment history, loan information, current debt, bankruptcy history and lawsuit records. A credit score is not typically provided in the free reports.

Users are encouraged to review each section in their credit reports. If they find an error, they can contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies to get the problem rectified.

"We maintain a shared commitment to building consumers' financial capabilities and are dedicated to helping increase financial access for people across the United States," the CEOs said in their statement.

