Pima County reports first West Nile death of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department has confirmed the county’s first West Nile virus-related death of the season.

Officials say the patient was an older adult with underlying health conditions.

This year, two human cases of West Nile have been reported in Pima County.

One began late last year, while the most recent case, ending in death, developed during the current mosquito season.

Health officials also confirmed the season’s first mosquito sample in the county tested positive for the virus.

The mosquitoes were not linked to either human case, but their presence highlights an ongoing risk to the public.

In Arizona, mosquito-borne illnesses are most likely to spread from May through October, when mosquito activity is highest.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While most people infected never develop symptoms, about one in five experience flu-like illness, including fever, headache, and body aches.

In rare cases—about one in 150—the virus can cause severe complications such as encephalitis or meningitis, which may lead to paralysis, long-term disability, or death.

Older adults, people with health conditions, and those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable.

Anyone who develops symptoms after mosquito exposure is urged to seek medical care. Health providers are asked to consider West Nile virus when treating patients with relevant symptoms.

For more information on prevention and control, visit pima.gov/mosquitoes.

