Get a free Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap every Tuesday in June

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You’ve heard of Taco Tuesday. Well, Taco Bell has found a way to make the day even better.

This month, Taco Bell rewards members can pick up a free Breakfast Crunchwrap (regular retail price $3.89) every Tuesday before 11 a.m. through the app. That means you can enjoy an early day treat every week and save a little money!

The Breakfast Crunchwrap is the tasty morning version of Taco Bell’s popular menu item. The cult-favorite dish consists of a variety of fillings wrapped inside a warm grilled tortilla for the perfect blend of crispy texture and savory flavor.

The Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage includes a sausage patty, cheese, egg, creamy jalapeño sauce and a hash brown tucked into a tortilla. You can also ask for the Fresco version, which replaces the dairy- and mayo-based sauces with fresh tomatoes. Or, you can add reduced-fat sour cream for $0.70 or guacamole for an extra $0.80.

Or if you’re a bacon lover, try the Breakfast Crunchwrap Bacon, which has hash browns, egg, cheese and sauce but swaps out sausage for bacon at no additional cost. In addition to the optional sour cream and guacamole add-ons, you can also choose the Fresco alternative for your Bacon Crunchwrap.

However, Taco Bell’s Breakfast California Crunch Wrap, which comes with guac, is not included in the free Tuesday promotion.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards program member, just head to the company’s website to sign up for free. Then download the app and start saving on your favorite items.

Once you become a member, you’ll automatically get a free food or drink rewards added to your account. To satisfy your breakfast cravings for free in June, go to your nearest Taco Bell any Tuesday morning this month, open the app, add the Crunchwrap of your choice to your order and click redeem. It’s that simple!

