Get a Sam’s Club membership for $15 through Oct. 15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering purchasing a Sam’s Club membership, the warehouse club is currently offering up to 70% off one-year memberships now for a limited time.

New customers can get a Plus membership for $55, a savings of 50% off the $110 original price, or a regular membership for just $15, a 70% savings off the $50 original price. Both memberships can be purchased at your local Sam’s Club or online. There are no coupon codes required — simply head to Sam’s Club or their website now through Oct. 15 to grab your discounted membership.

The offer is valid for new customers only, so if you currently have a membership, you will not get a discount when you renew. Even if you do not currently have a membership, you cannot get the discount if it has been less than six months since you canceled your membership.

The membership is good for one year and will then automatically renew if you don’t cancel. While you can cancel at any time, you must do so at least 24 hours before the membership is due to be renewed.

If you choose to keep the membership, you’ll be charged $50 per year for a regular membership or $110 per year for a Plus membership.

While a regular membership will allow you to shop in the club and online and comes with a few bonuses like instant savings and discounts on fuel, a Plus membership has even more perks. These include free shipping on most items, free curbside pickup, 2% back in Sam’s Cash and more than 600 select generic prescription drugs for under $10 (10 select prescriptions are even free).

Plus members can even shop in stores early to avoid crowds. They can also shop online two hours before regular members for their Flash Savings and Super Savings events.

If you choose to purchase a membership before Oct. 15 and are approved for a Sam’s Club credit card, you’ll receive a $30 statement credit if you spend $30 within 30 days. Plus members will receive a $50 statement credit for spending the same amount. You’ll basically be getting your Plus membership for $5 if you go this route.

This is a great deal! Better take advantage before it ends.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.