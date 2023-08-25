Husband and wife opening new eatery on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The owners of a successful fine dining establishment in Sierra Vista will soon open a new restaurant on Tucson's east side.

Husband-and-wife team Patrick and Ayana Malarchik plan to launch Tandem American Eatery within the next month in what was once Jackson Bar + Eatery at 8864 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

The restaurant will be part fast-casual and part full service. Customers can choose to order their food at the counter, take a number, then get it to go or eat it on-site. Or they can opt for a more formal experience, at tables with a waitstaff, suitable for date nights or eating out with friends.

Burgers, sandwiches and salads, made to order, will be on the menu, including a lobster roll and a wild mushroom burger with caramelized onions, Havarti cheese and truffled aioli.

The restaurant will offer 18 beers on tap, wine selections and craft cocktails.

Tandem will also have shareable plates, menu items, such as loaded fries with braised short rib, and baked Brie.

Patrick Malarchik The baked Brie on Tandem's menu is one of the dishes that Patrick and Ayana Malarchik are bringing over from their previous restaurant, Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge, in Sierra Vista.

Several of Tandem's dishes were brought over from Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge, which the Malarchiks ran for several years in Sierra Vista.

"We are taking our previous concept and making it more approachable," Patrick Malarchik said. "Taking the fine dining approach toward traditional items, like burgers and salads."

Both Ayana and Patrick come from food service industry backgrounds.

The couple met while working on staff to launch Union Public House on North Campbell Avenue in 2011. Patrick was a sous chef. Ayana was a server/bartender who quickly rose to management.

The duo clicked.

"We started doing work stuff together," Patrick said. "Hanging out more, creating menus."

Their business relationship eventually evolved into something more. They fell in love and moved to Sierra Vista, where Patrick grew up. Together, they took over the upscale eatery The Outside Inn, before launching Tandem Upscale Dining in the old Windemere Hotel on South Highway 92 in 2019.

"They had a really big restaurant space and kitchen that fit our needs," Patrick said. "There is not a lot of fine dining in Sierra Vista. We were niche in that respect. We catered a lot to anniversaries, birthday parties, but we still had plenty of regulars."

Patrick Malarchik Wellington, on Tandem's shared menu, consists of slow braised short rib, wild mushrooms, scallion, puff pastry, and a mushroom demi-glace

When the hotel was sold to new owners, who then turned the building into an assisted living facility, the Malarchiks found themselves without a home.

"We looked at other properties in town," Patrick said. "There was nothing that didn't require a significant overhaul."

The couple moved back to Tucson, where, after taking some time off, then embarking on an extensive search for a new space, they found the old Jackson location.

"It was built out in the same style that we wanted," Patrick said. "It already had the fixtures, the grease trap. The walk-in coolers were in place. Everything was in pretty good shape."

The Malarchiks are now in the process of hiring crew and putting on the finishing touches.

As with their past ventures, Patrick will handle the back of the house while Ayana will be in charge up front.

"That is why we like to use that name," Patrick said. "We always work in tandem."