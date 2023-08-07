All eyes turn to Georgia as another Trump indictment is expected

With a third indictment and arraignment in the rearview mirror, all eyes are turning to Atlanta, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could charge former President Donald Trump any day now.

This indictment also centers around false election fraud claims.

Her probe investigates the former president's actions after he lost the election in the state in 2020.

Willis told reporters in late July that she was ready to go.

Aside from the Fulton County DA’s potential charges, Georgia is once again back in the spotlight after the federal indictment against the former president dropped last week.

Five of the 45 pages in last week's indictment were devoted specifically to the former president's actions in the state, including false allegations about dead people voting and the now-infamous call where Trump asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find extra votes to change the outcome of the election.

SEE MORE: Judge denies Trump's motion to stop Georgia election indictment

The details in that indictment could overlap with what comes out of the Atlanta DA’s office. An indictment in Fulton County would mark four indictments since April against the former president, something that is not sitting well with his political base.

Though the first three indictments and subsequent arraignments were peaceful in Manhattan, Miami, and Washington, D.C., safety concerns in Atlanta ahead of the potential indictment continue to grow.

Barricades are up around the state's courthouse, and Willis told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that she's received threats, calling her the n-word and a “Jim Crow Democrat whore.”

She's asked judges not to schedule in-person hearings through August 14th.

Roads around the courthouse will be closed beginning Monday through August 18th.

In the meantime, Trump's legal team says they will appeal a ruling that last week squashed his efforts to disqualify Willis and kill the entire investigation.

