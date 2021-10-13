Fundraiser for local youth football player today at MOD Pizza

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Southwest Trojans Football Program is putting on a fundraiser Wednesday for a local youth football player.

The fundraiser will be held at MOD Pizza located on 9210 S. Houghton Rd, October 13th.

The fundraiser will support Chase Manzo, who suffers from a rare form of bone cancer.

To participate in the fundraiser you will need to show a flyer at the register for an in-person transaction. You can also use the code: GR202462S, at checkout on the MOD app or website to show your support.

If you participate, 20% of your total bill will get donated directly to the Manzo family.