Southern Arizona Youth Football rallies around Chase Manzo

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and it is being felt within the southern Arizona youth football community.

Benson thirteen and under player Chase Manzo suffers from a rare form of bone cancer known as Ewing Sarcoma. Following a three year battle, his cancer has returned in full force, and there is no current treatment at this time.

Manzo wears uniform number 24. On Saturday, teams from not just Benson, all over southern Arizona painted the 24 on their field, made signs that said "CM24" with his initials, and even wore "CM24" eye black.

"I just want to say 'Thank You' for supporting me and helping me get through this," said Chase Manzo.

"This is how we should be all the time," said Ryan Manzo, Chase's father. "Everybody coming together and and participating in something bigger than football."

"We're grateful," said Chase's mother, Rachel Manzo. "We really appreciate it. We're just surprised. We've always had good support here in Benson, but to see all the other supporting communities rally and support him, even not knowing him, we really appreciate it."

Benson High School will honor Chase at Thursday night's varsity football game against Pima. He will arrive via helicopter and deliver the game ball.