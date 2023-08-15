Former 'Family Feud' contestant gets life sentence for wife's murder

A judge has sentenced a former contestant on the popular television game show "Family Feud" to life in prison for the slaying of his estranged wife.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty by a jury in May of first-degree murder and other charges for breaking into the Quincy, Illinois, home of 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick in February and shooting her more than a dozen times. Her body was found by a family member after she didn't pick up her children from school.

The case garnered national attention after it was discovered that Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members had appeared on "Family Feud" in 2020.

During the game show, host Steve Harvey asked, "What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" To which Bliefnick responded "Honey I love you, but said 'I do.'" After some laughs, he added, "I'm going to get in trouble for that, aren't I?" Harvey replied, "It's going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house."

The couple had separated and were going through a divorce at the time of the murder three years later.

According to several reports, Bliefnick showed no reaction as he was read his sentence Friday.

