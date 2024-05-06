Former Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan attends Green Bay rookie camp

This article was shared from WGBA, our Scripps Station in Green Bay. Brandon Kinnard reporting in the video above.

In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers stayed put at pick No. 25 on Thursday night and selected offensive lineman senior Jordan Morgan from the University of Arizona.

"It's such an honor, I can't wait to get out there and protect for him," Morgan said of blocking for his quarterback Jordan Love.

Although Morgan played left tackle at Arizona, some scouts project him as an interior offensive lineman. Morgan was first-team all-Pac 12 and a team captain. The Athletic's NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler ranked him as the No. 2 offensive guard in the entire NFL draft. Here's Brugler's scouting report:

"Overall, Morgan struggles to anchor mid-slide versus power, but he is a balanced mover who is well-schooled and physical in all phases. Though he can survive at tackle in the NFL, his skill set projects much better inside at guard, similar to Matthew Bergeron."

"It's such an honor, I can't wait to get out there and protect for him," Morgan said of blocking for his quarterback Jordan Love.