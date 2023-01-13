Five students treated after consuming edible THC gummies in Laveen Village, one hospitalized

LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ — Five students were evaluated at Country Gardens Charter School in Laveen Village after ingesting THC Thursday afternoon.

According to MCSO, the group of five kids, ages 11 to 13, suffered from various degrees of illness after consuming edible THC gummies.

One student, a 12-year-old girl, has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Phoenix fire officials say the other four students have been picked up by their parents.

The 12-year-old student that was hospitalized is believed to be the one that supplied the gummies to the other students.

MCSO and school administrators continue to investigate this incident.