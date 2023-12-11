Find 5 differences in these cute fall-themed illustrations

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We’ve still got a few weeks until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, so take a moment to salute the passing season with this adorable, fall-themed, spot-the-differences puzzle by Dudolf.

But keep your peepers peeled, because this one is a doozy.

Don’t be fooled by the clutch of cute creatures. They’re full of secrets. Just look at the sweet little squirrel — he knows something, and he’s not telling.

Take your time with this one. Get out a magnifying glass if you need it. A couple of the differences are fairly obvious, but others require a super-strong eye for detail.

Dudolf — aka Gergely Dudás — is a master of the seek-and-find puzzle. He’s published multiple books of drawings, some with a seasonal focus, and maintains a website for his latest puzzles and brain teasers.

If you’re stumped by the above autumnal scene, never fear. Dudolf posted a short making-of video about the drawing, and the five differences get revealed at the end.

Make sure you’re satisfied with your choices, then watch the solution below:

I only caught two differences. Dudolf is a tricky one!

With fall nostalgia completed, Christmas is up next. Naturally, Dudolf has a holiday seek-and-find ready to go.

He’s not taking it easy on us, is he?

Like the fall puzzle, this one relies on tiny differences in each drawing. It’s worth spending some extra time with it — new details emerge the longer you look at it, which you can then compare between the two versions.

This wintry tableau would be a great one to explore on a lazy weekend or a day off. But when the need to know overpowers the desire to figure it out yourself, here’s the video solution:

Happy holidays! And good luck looking!

