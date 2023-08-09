FBI agents shoot, kill suspect connected to Biden threats

A suspect shot and killed by FBI agents early on Wednesday in Provo, Utah was connected to alleged threats against President Joe Biden and other officials.

The FBI says its agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants when they shot and killed Craig Robertson at around 6:15 a.m., just hours before the president was set to land in the state on Wednesday.

Court documents show Robertson threatened to "inflict bodily harm" on the president during his visit to Utah, in a social media message sent on or around Aug. 7.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah," the man allegedly wrote. The man allegedly said he was preparing to get out his camouflage suit and clean "the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," according to police.

SEE MORE: Jimmy Carter is trying to 'keep busy' in hospice care, grandson says

President Biden was scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon for an overnight stay.

In March, Robertson had also claimed he was heading to New York to kill New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

"I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected," he allegedly posted.

"BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B****!!!"

While conducting surveillance on Robertson's home on March 19, a special agent attempted to speak with Robertson about his posts, to which Robertson replied, "I said it was a dream!"

Robertson then told the agent that they shouldn't return without a warrant.

Authorities said Robertson once wrote in 2022 in a Facebook post, “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!”

According to the FBI, the special agents had gone to Robertson's residence Wednesday to serve him warrants when the shooting happened.

FBI officials have not released information on what prompted them to open fire, which is now under review by the department's Inspection Division.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said.

On Thursday, Biden is expected to visit a Veterans Affairs hospital to talk about the PACT Act to expand veterans' benefits. He will also hold a reelection fundraiser, according to his schedule.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at at Scripps News Salt Lake City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com