Grace Retreat in need of more foster care parents

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Celebrating 8 years since opening this July, Grace Retreat Foster Care and Adoption Services helps place kids in homes and provides a support system for families.

As summer approaches, the founder said less people are signing up to become a foster parent.

The agency currently works with more than 180 families, but the need for more is growing.

“With 180 families, you’d think that we’d have open beds for the kids, but the need is very high,” said founder, Christina Palma.

Christina Palma is the founder of Grace Retreat and said they’ve seen more kids needing home from DCS this past month

“It’s been more than usual this summer, and then when school starts, there’s also an influx of children that come into DCS care,” said Palma.

Palma is a foster parent herself, adopting her son 12 years ago.

Her vision is that every child becomes someone’s priority.

“Seeing children become a priority in people’s lives is really beautiful to see because you kind of see it on their face that they belong, they’re loved,” said Palma.

Always accepting donations as an agency, Grace Retreat provides a gift card to families when fostering or adopting.

“Just to kind of to get them started to get them an outfit or something,” said Palma.

They’re also in need of supplies for younger children.

“We always need diapers—formula has been a little bit tough to find lately,” said Palma.

But their main goal is to license more people to become foster parents.

“Being able to take a call from DCS that says they need a family for a sibling group of 3 and we have one you know we have maybe a choice of families for kids,” she said.

For more information on how you can help, visit their website: https://www.graceretreatfostercare.org/