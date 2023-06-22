The Tucson Family Food Project takes their efforts into summertime

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this month, we introduced you to the non-profit, Tucson Family Food Project.

They provide meal kits for students and families in need during the school year and even provide a YouTube tutorial on how to make food with it.

“4 dollars per kit-- and to these schools and to these families, it’s entirely free,” said Steven Cota-Robles, the Founder of the Tucson Family Food Project.

But their effort doesn’t stop when school is out.

“This week we’re making these meal kits for the kids in the positive pros basketball camp. It’s this really amazing camp where it gives scholarships out, a lot of kids in the camp are underserved,” said Cota-Robles.

That’s why volunteer, Dodie Ledbetter, wanted to get involved.

“Knowing that we’re feeding children and their families and particularly on the weekends when they don’t have it,” said Ledbetter.

After hearing the founder’s dedication to his mission, she knew she wanted to get involved.

“His passion and his vision I mean how many people sell their house, quit their job and start something really critical to the community they live in,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter along with other volunteers believe the nonprofit can shed light on the issues families are facing in our community.

“I’ve worked with kids all my career so I know all about food insecurity and what it does and what a lack of food can do to a child and their family and in the education process, the fact that they can’t engage,” she said.

The nonprofit is looking for the following items:



Frying pans (preferably non-stick)

Sauce pans of all sizes

Roasting pans

Baking sheets

Colanders

Wooden spoons

Spatulas

Mixing bowls

Kitchen towels

Items can be donated to the Ward 6 office, 3202 E. First St.

For more information on the organization, visit https://www.thetucsonfamilyfoodproject.org/