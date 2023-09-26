Western Passport Center offers easy passport services for its Annual Passport Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Western Passport Center is hosting its annual Passport Day to accept passport applications and provide passport information. This event by the Department of State welcomes U.S. citizens without appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is planned for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Passport Center located at 7373 E. Rosewood St.

The following forms of payment are accepted:



Credit cards

Personal checks

Exact cash (no change provided)

For more passport information, please go to travel.state.gov or call 1-877-487-2778.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to print their application after typing their application using the form filler at travel.state.gov/passportforms.

We encourage applicants to apply for their passport 6-9 months before their passport’s expiration date or any planned travel.



U.S. citizens traveling to and from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda at land borders and seaports of entry are required to present a passport book, passport card, or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.



Many countries require six months of passport validity. Western Passport Center

Visit travel.state.gov/destination for entry requirements.

Simplify your passport needs at WPC's Passport Day!

RELATED: Pima Community College hosts passport fair at its east campus