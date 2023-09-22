Pima Community College hosts Passport Fair despite processing delays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College is organizing a Passport Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Passport Fair is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its East Campus U.S. Passport Acceptance Facility located at 8181 East Irvington Road.

The fair offers a convenient one-stop shop for passports, passport photos, and passport cards.

“We are processing routine applications in 10-13 weeks and expedited applications in 7-9 weeks, which does not include mailing times,” said a State Department Spokesperson. “We are committed to transparency and will continue to provide regular updates about passport processing times and encourage Americans to apply for their passport well before any planned international travel to avoid last-minute issues.”



To schedule an appointment for the Passport Fair call 520-206-7600.

For passport fees and application details, visit travel.state.gov.