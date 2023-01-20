Ways to welcome the Year of the Rabbit in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Year of the Rabbit is almost here, ushering in a new year according to the lunar calendar.

The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, this year falls on Sunday, Jan. 22. The exact date of the holiday changes from year to year, as it is tied to the moon's cycles, but the celebrations that occur annually stay the same: Lion dancers are customary, and the celebrations typically extend about two weeks past the start of the new year.

For those looking to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Tucson, a few events coming up will help you usher in the Year of the Rabbit:

Seven Cups

Sunday, Jan. 22 | 11:30 a.m.

2510 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

Seven Cups will have live guzheng music by musician Paul Amiel beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. They will also have baked sticky rice cake, nian gao, free for visitors to welcome the new year.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Mission Garden

Saturday, Jan. 28 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

946 W. Mission Ln.

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center (TCCC) and Mission Garden are partnering for this outdoor Year of the Rabbit celebration. Among the festivities:



Dena Cowan , Mission Garden's Curator of Collections, will deliver a talk about Lunar New Year Traditions

Items for sale by TCCC

Chinese calligraphy demonstration table

Lion Dance

Chinese vegetable cooking class (registration required, limited space)