Seven Cups to celebrate Grand Opening Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seven Cups is celebrating a grand opening for its new tea house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The new location is located at 2510 E. Fort Lowell Rd. and is free and open to the public.

This ceremony includes martial arts, a lion dance, and musical performances featuring local artists.

Attendees will get complimentary tea snacks.

During the grand opening, the tea house is closed for for business. However, normal sales and services begin at 1 p.m.

Seven Cups recommends parking in the parking lot of the Northminster Presbyterian Church (SW corner of Tucson Blvd and Fort Lowell Road) if space is limited in its own parking lot.