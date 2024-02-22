Tucson Rodeo Parade readies for 99th edition

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — It’s rodeo week in Tucson and along with the rodeo comes the Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo Parade.

And while the Old Pueblo has many traditions, few are as beloved or long-lasting as the Rodeo Parade. This year, the parade is celebrating its 99th edition.

"The first one was in 1925," said Diane Culin, spokesperson for the Rodeo Parade. "We are preparing for the 99th this year and getting ready for the centennial."

On Wednesday morning, crews representing different businesses, nonprofits and local organizations were putting the finishing touches on their floats, getting them ready for Thursday's 9 a.m. start.

"People have been coming in and decorating since Monday," Culin said. "This year we have a theme called "Cowboys, Vaqueros and Outlaws."

According to Culin, it's not just the event's age and theme that sets it apart from other parades just as long in the tooth.

The real unique aspect comes in what powers the parade's floats—and the floats themselves.

“It’s the only non-motorized, horse-drawn parade in the country," Culin said. "No vehicles allowed, no motors, just horse-drawn power.”

Plus, Culin noted, many of the parade's floats are actually pieces of history.

"They have some limitations...people should understand that many of our floats are historic museum equipment, it's not like the Rose Bowl parade," Culin said.

The combination of history and novelty should draw a large crowd, according to Culin, who said she expects around 120,000 people to line the parade route.

If you're interested in attending Thursday's Tucson Rodeo Parade or want to find out more about this weekend's festivities, you can visit the event's website here.

Following a new route for the first time in more than three decades, the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 12th and Drexel, taking Drexel to Nogales Highway and ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on Irvington and 6th.