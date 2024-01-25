Rodeo Parade route changes for the first time in over 30 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a big change coming to a yearly Tucson tradition.

For the first time in 31 years, the team running the Tucson Rodeo Parade is changing the route.

The City of Tucson tells KGUN9 they had to change the path because Union Pacific no longer wants parade floats to cross the railroad tracks by Ajo and Irvington near Park Avenue.

The parade will now kick off at 12th and Drexel, taking Drexel to Nogales Highway and ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on Irvington and 6th.

The Rodeo Parade is coming up on February 22nd.