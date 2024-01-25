Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Rodeo Parade route changes for the first time in over 30 years

Tucson Rodeo
Michael Sultzbach
Tucson Rodeo
thumbnail_image (2).png
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:08:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a big change coming to a yearly Tucson tradition.

For the first time in 31 years, the team running the Tucson Rodeo Parade is changing the route.

The City of Tucson tells KGUN9 they had to change the path because Union Pacific no longer wants parade floats to cross the railroad tracks by Ajo and Irvington near Park Avenue.

The parade will now kick off at 12th and Drexel, taking Drexel to Nogales Highway and ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on Irvington and 6th.

The Rodeo Parade is coming up on February 22nd.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance

Find the stories in your neighborhood