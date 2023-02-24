Tucson Navy Week continues through Sunday, Feb. 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Navy launched 'Navy Weeks' in 2005 as a way to conduct nationwide outreach—particularly to regions without a strong naval presence. That makes landlocked Tucson a viable candidate for the yearly event that brings sailors into the community for educational and service-related events.

Tucson's third Navy Week coincides with La Fiesta de los Vaqueros—a week when local K-12 students have some days off and many already have plans to get out and about.

Sailors in Tucson for Navy Week are lending a hand as volunteers.@JZonTV met up with some crew members from the U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords lending a hand at @MWFBaz. Full story https://t.co/ZrEuJlA5PB. pic.twitter.com/WgOsm56d0q — KGUN 9 On Your Side (@kgun9) February 23, 2023

Navy Week events will continue in Tucson through the end of the weekend:



Navy Day at Reid Park Zoo

Friday, Feb. 24 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sailors volunteer at the Cub Scout Rodeo

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Navy Day at Pima Air and Space Museum

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quartet Performance

Saturday, February 25 | 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Rd.

Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quartet performance

Sunday, February 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd.



For a full list of events, visit the Navy Week website.