Tucson Navy Week continues through Sunday, Feb. 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Navy launched 'Navy Weeks' in 2005 as a way to conduct nationwide outreach—particularly to regions without a strong naval presence. That makes landlocked Tucson a viable candidate for the yearly event that brings sailors into the community for educational and service-related events.
Tucson's third Navy Week coincides with La Fiesta de los Vaqueros—a week when local K-12 students have some days off and many already have plans to get out and about.
Navy Week events will continue in Tucson through the end of the weekend:
- Navy Day at Reid Park Zoo
- Friday, Feb. 24 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Sailors volunteer at the Cub Scout Rodeo
- Saturday, Feb. 25 | 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Navy Day at Pima Air and Space Museum
- Saturday, Feb. 25 | 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quartet Performance
- Saturday, February 25 | 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
- Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Rd.
- Navy Band Southwest Woodwind Quartet performance
- Sunday, February 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Rd.
For a full list of events, visit the Navy Week website.
