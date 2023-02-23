The 98th Tucson Rodeo Parade festivities in full swing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Everybody wanted to be a cowboy and for that weekend everybody was," said Herb Wagner, PIO Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee.

The Tucson Rodeo Parade is the largest non-motorized parade in the country. It’s the Tucson Tradition that has kept the Old Pueblo alive for 98 years.

As KGUN 9 celebrates and honors Navy Week, down at the rodeo grounds, they are doing the same.

MU3 Navy Singer Taylor Johns is set to kick off rodeo weekend festivities by singing the National Anthem in honor of Tucson Navy Week.

“You’re not singing it for yourself, you’re singing it for your country," said MU3 Taylor Johns. "It's a little less pressure for yourself and just give it everything you’ve got for the United States.”

This is the first Tucson Navy Week since 2020 and more than 75 sailors have been participating in events all week leading up to the Tucson Rodeo & Parade.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at 4823 S 6th Ave in Tucson. Road closures are in affect from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday:

Sixth Ave & Park Ave

Irvington Rd & Ajo Way

