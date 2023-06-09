Watch Now
Tucson holds Nintendo Switch tournaments around town

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 18:34:26-04

Local teens can show off their Nintendo Switch skills at free tournaments held around Tucson in June and July, thanks to Tucson Parks and Recreation.

"Switch City," which is a program for ages 12-17, will be held at different recreation centers throughout town.

Here is a schedule of the events:

  • June 12, 2-4 p.m., El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
  • June 13, noon-2 p.m. Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
  • June 14, noon-2 p.m. Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
  • June 14, 5 p.m., William Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
  • June 15, 12:30, Fred Archer Center, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd
  • June 15, 12:30-2 p.m., El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
  • June 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
  • June 20, 2-4 p.m., El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
  • June 21, 4 p.m., Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
  • June 21, 3:30-5 p.m., Santa Rosa Center, 1080 S. 10th Ave.
  • June 22, 4 p.m., Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
  • June 22, 12:30-2 p.m., El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
  • June 26, 2-4 p.m., El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
  • June 28, 3:30-5 p.m., Santa Rosa Center, 1080 S. 10th Ave.
  • June 28, 5 p.m., William Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
  • June 29, 12:30-2 p.m., El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
  • June 30, 5 p.m., William Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
  • July 6, 12:30, Fred Archer Center, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd
  • July 23 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Donna Liggins Center
