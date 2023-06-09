Tucson holds Nintendo Switch tournaments around town

Local teens can show off their Nintendo Switch skills at free tournaments held around Tucson in June and July, thanks to Tucson Parks and Recreation.
"Switch City," which is a program for ages 12-17, will be held at different recreation centers throughout town.
Here is a schedule of the events:
- June 12, 2-4 p.m., El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
- June 13, noon-2 p.m. Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
- June 14, noon-2 p.m. Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
- June 14, 5 p.m., William Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
- June 15, 12:30, Fred Archer Center, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd
- June 15, 12:30-2 p.m., El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
- June 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
- June 20, 2-4 p.m., El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
- June 21, 4 p.m., Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- June 21, 3:30-5 p.m., Santa Rosa Center, 1080 S. 10th Ave.
- June 22, 4 p.m., Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- June 22, 12:30-2 p.m., El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
- June 26, 2-4 p.m., El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.
- June 28, 3:30-5 p.m., Santa Rosa Center, 1080 S. 10th Ave.
- June 28, 5 p.m., William Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
- June 29, 12:30-2 p.m., El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
- June 30, 5 p.m., William Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
- July 6, 12:30, Fred Archer Center, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd
- July 23 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Donna Liggins Center