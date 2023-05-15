Tubac in the running for 'best small town arts scene' in USA Today reader poll

TUBAC, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tubac sits at the top of USA Today's leaderboard for 'Best Small Town Arts Scene' in the country as of Monday. Its Chamber of Commerce is asking the the public to lend votes to the reader poll to keep Tubac's arts community in the number one position.

People have until Monday, June 12 to cast their ballots in the nationwide poll. Other top contenders in the category include Abingdon, Va. and, Taos, N.M. and Laguna Beach, Calif.

Tubac has won these honors in the previous two Reader's Choice Awards. Nominees are submitted by a 'panel of experts,' to narrow the field to the current top ten, on which the public can vote.

Located in Santa Cruz County about 25 miles north of Nogales, Ariz., Tubac is home to more than 100 galleries and shops, according to USA Today.

In addition to the gallery scene, Tubac's Presidio State Historic Park and Museum offers visitors opportunities to get hands-on with 2,000 years of Native American, Spanish, Mexican and American history. Three of its buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, and the Presidio holds the honor of being designated Arizona's first state park.

For more information, or to vote in the poll, visit USA Today's 10 Best.