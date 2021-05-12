Watch
Tubac wins best small town arts scene in USA Today poll

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
A small town in Southern Arizona has been named the number one for best small town arts scene.
Posted at 9:06 PM, May 11, 2021
TUBAC, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small town in Southern Arizona has been named the number one for best small town arts scene.

The historic art-filled town, Tubac, Arizona is the top winner of a USA Today poll for best small town of arts, among Tubac were nine other towns in the country chosen for their extensive arts scene, art galleries, performing arts, artists, visual arts, art museums, along with much more to offer, according to 10Best.com. A panel of experts picked the initial nominees and the top ten winners were picked by popular vote.

Top ten winners include:
1. Tubac, Arizona;
2. Rahway, New Jersey;
3. Gatlinburg, Tennessee;
4. Lucas, Kansas;
5. Eureka Springs, Arkansas;
6. Cody, Wyoming;
7. Taos, New Mexico;
8. West Rutland, numVermont;
9. Manitou Springs, Colorado;
10. Stockbridge; Massachusetts.

