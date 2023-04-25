Take Back the Night in Tucson: Tuesday, April 25

In the video player: Sexual assault survivors share their stories at annual event in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Take Back the Night (TBTN) returns to Tucson Tuesday, April 25. It's a nationally-observed event that raises awareness and offers support to survivors of sexual violence.

This year's event, titled 'Shatter the Silence - Stop the Violence,' will be held at the Pima Community College Downtown Campus from 4 - 7 p.m.

TBTN will feature public speakers and a resource fair, and aims to bring "Tucson together to strive for communities liberated from sexual violence by creating space where survivors can be centered and empowered, by prioritizing healing, and by inspiring accountable action toward intersectional and collaborative justice."

Let us unite and be there for our community that has been impacted by sexual assault.



Unámonos y apoyar a nuestra comunidad que ha sido afectada por la agresión sexual. pic.twitter.com/soBVVmORWq — Take Back the Night Tucson (@TBTN_Tucson2023) April 22, 2023