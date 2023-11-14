Road closures Saturday, Nov. 18 for the 40th El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyclists will be hitting the streets of Tucson and surrounding areas for the 40th El Tour de Tucson cycling event this week, with the main event happening Saturday, Nov. 18.

Whether riding the 102-mile route, or a the shorter one, all routes start and end around the Tucson Community Center (TCC), 260 S. Church Ave.

Note the following road closures in the Tucson area:

Organizers suggest parking in one of the two garages at the TCC, or any number of the city, county or private surface lots in the area.

El Tour is expecting about 9,000 cyclists for this year's event.