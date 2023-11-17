Rotary International pedals for polio at El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many riders are using El Tour de Tucson to to raise awareness and funds for organizations they are passionate about. John Hewko, who is the CEO of Rotary International is set to ride the 102 mile race for the 11th time.

“Our headquarters are in Chicago so November is not a great month to bike, but it's great to come out here and do it for a great cause to raise money to eradicate polio," Hewko said.

Alongside him will be 70 other rotary members from across the country. Ending polio is Rotary’s top philanthropic goal and through El Tour de Tucson, the organization has raised a significant amount of money to help end the disease.

“To date we've raised about $61 million for polio eradication through El Tour," he said.

This makes the Rotary the single largest fundraiser in the history of El Tour.

Hewko is coming to ride all the way from Chicago and tells KGUN9 cycling is just a way for him to be social, stay in shape and now ride with a philanthropic purpose.