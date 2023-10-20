Phoenix Pride Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about it

PHOENIX — It's time to celebrate pride, love, and "Unite Against Hate!"

Phoenix Pride is set to hold its annual parade and two-day festival in central Phoenix on October 21-22.

This year's Grand Marshals represent organizations working to serve the Greater Phoenix LGBTQ+ community across the Valley, according to Phoenix Pride officials.

This year's Grand Marshals are:



The 2023 Phoenix Pride Festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22, from noon until 9 p.m. on both days, at Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd].

PARADE

The Pride parade will take place Sunday, October 22, beginning at 10 a.m. It starts at Thomas Road and 3rd Street in downtown Phoenix and travels northbound up 3rd Street to Indian School Road. Festival organizers expect more than 10,000 people to show up.

FESTIVAL

There will be seven stages of entertainment throughout Steele Indian School Park. There will also be a number of local food vendors, community exhibitors, a health and wellness pavilion, a kids' space and other activities. Admission starts at $34 for one day. See full ticket pricing below.

ENTERTAINMENT

There is something for everyone at the festival! A list of entertainers was announced along with two big headliners: Latin superstar Paulina Rubio and R&B hitmaker and Grammy Award winner Ashanti. There will be two stages where the performances will be held: the Circle K Main Stage and the Fiesta Caliente Latin stage produced by Club Papi!

Saturday performance line-up:

Paulina Rubio

Zee Machine

Jessica Wild of RuPaul's Drag Race

Sunday performance line-up:

Ashanti

Niki Haris

Donna De Lory

Mariana Seoane

Naysha Lopez of RuPaul's Drag Race

TICKETS

Various types of tickets, listed below, are available for purchase.



1-Day GA (no express entry) is $34.00.

1-Day GA (includes express entry) is $40.00.

2-Day GA (includes express entry) is $55.15.



1-Day VIP is $108.00.

2-Day VIP is $161.00.

VIP Experience includes:

2 complimentary drinks per day and a food buffet each day (held from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Lakeside VIP Experience with air-conditioned venue

VIP Main Stage front of the stage access with private two-level bar

Executive bathrooms

Exclusive VIP Entertainment: Jessica Wild, Naysha Lopez

Official 21+ After Party at the Walter Studios discounted access for only $10 (reg. $45)

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

ADDITIONAL INFO



Credit cards are accepted on-site for admissions and beverage sales at all bars.

ATMs are also available throughout the park.

Accessibility shuttles are routinely available throughout the day from the park parking lots.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

