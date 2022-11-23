Made in Tucson Market returns to Fourth Avenue Sunday, Nov. 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Made In Tucson (MinT) Market is returning to historic Fourth Avenue this Sunday, Nov. 28 to help with your holiday shopping needs.

The bi-annual local artisans street fair is presented by the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, which says "it’s not just about commerce, it’s about community."

"The Made in Tucson Market is celebration of the risk-takers and dream-makers that personify the Tucson maker movement," the website reads. "It honors the authentic nature of the rugged desert and the unique spirits that call it home. It revels in the profound resilience and connection of our community."

The coalition supports and promotes shopping local within the Tucson community, not only at the MinT Market, but also at the brick-and-mortar businesses lining Historic Fourth.

This fall's MinT Market will feature more than 300 vendors and several food trucks.

Organizers emphasize that shopping local is a sustainable way to shop for the holidays and continue to build community, as with a new mural project funded by money raised at prior MinT Markets:

The MinT Market runs for one day only, Sunday, Nov. 27.



East 7th Street west of 4th Avenue

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

More than 300 vendors

Food trucks in the south end of the parking lot on 7th Street and 5th Avenue