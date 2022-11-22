Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 - 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sandwiched between behemoth Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days is 'Small Business Saturday,' a day when people are encouraged to shop local.

If you're looking for a shopping experience designed to support independent artists and artisans, consider checking out Tucson Parks and Recreation's annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park.

The two-day vendor fair is bringing unique gifts from across the Southwest region—everything from hand-made jewelry and artwork to walking sticks and wind chimes—to Reid Park starting Saturday, Nov. 26.

This fair is free for the public to attend and local vendors will also sell food and drinks.

Event organizers say the Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair has been going strong for more than 40 years. They recommend entering Reid Park from Country Club Road for easy access and free parking.

Gene C. Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 - 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter from Country Club Road for free parking

Map of vendors