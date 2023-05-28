Loft Cinema is holding a Sci-Fi Slumber Party

The Loft Cinema is breaking out all of the traditional science fiction tropes - aliens, androids, dystopian futures - for its Sci-Fi Slumber Party on Saturday, June 3.

The art house theater, at 3233 E. Speedway, will be screening six films back-to-back-to-back starting at 7 p.m.

It will kick off with the 1988 John Carpenter movie, "They Live." Starring "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Keith David, the movie follows a restless construction worker as he discovers that life as he knows it isn't exactly what it seems.

Other movies set to be screen, include "Blade Runner 2049," "Johnny Mnemonic," "Matango: Attack of the Mushroom People," "The Last Starfighter" and an uncut 35mm print of "Lifeforce."

Admission is $20 or $17 for Loft members. Visit https://loftcinema.org/for more information.

